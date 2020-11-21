Ether hits $500 for the first time since June 2018, outperforming Bitcoin YTD By Cointelegraph

Ether hits $500 for the first time since June 2018, outperforming Bitcoin YTD
Ether (ETH) returned to $500 for the first time in more than two years on Nov. 20 as altcoins slowly staged a comeback from poor performance.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets, Coin360 and TradingView showed briefly hitting the psychologically significant barrier in Friday trading before a rejection halted progress.
