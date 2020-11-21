Ether hits $500 for the first time since June 2018, outperforming Bitcoin YTD By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

Ether hits $500 for the first time since June 2018, outperforming Bitcoin YTD

Ether (ETH) returned to $500 for the first time in more than two years on Nov. 20 as altcoins slowly staged a comeback from poor performance.

Cryptocurrency market overview from Coin360.com

Data from Cointelegraph Markets, Coin360 and TradingView showed briefly hitting the psychologically significant barrier in Friday trading before a rejection halted progress.

vs. Ether price year-to-date chart. Source: Digital Assets Data