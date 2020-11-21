EOS Climbs 10% In Rally By .com

EOS Climbs 10% In Rally



.com – was trading at $3.0202 by 08:08 (13:08 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 4.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $2.7984B, or 0.53% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.7051 to $3.0211 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 17.91%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.9090B or 2.27% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.4568 to $3.0211 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 86.86% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,689.1 on the .com Index, up 2.37% on the day.

was trading at $515.41 on the .com Index, a gain of 1.55%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $345.2451B or 65.12% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $58.3115B or 11.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.