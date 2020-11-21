Drew Brees placed on IR, must miss at least three games

Reports from earlier in the week that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees might sit out only two games because of the five fractured ribs on both sides of his body and collapsed lung he suffered in last Sunday’s 27-13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers were overly optimistic.

Ahead of this Sunday’s showdown with the Atlanta Falcons, the Saints officially placed the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer on injured reserve. Per NFL rules for the season held amid the coronavirus pandemic, any player on IR must miss a minimum of three games before he’s eligible to return.

Along with sitting through this weekend, Brees won’t play against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 29 or versus the Falcons on Dec. 6.

The Saints are at the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 13. Brees’ status for that contest is unknown at this time.

Earlier in the day, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Taysom Hill, New Orleans’ “Swiss Army knife” of a QB, will start ahead of former first overall draft pick Jameis Winston against Atlanta. Winston filled in for Brees against San Francisco and completed 6-of-10 passes for 63 yards with two sacks.

Hill has connected on 4-of-5 attempts for 86 yards this season.