Drew Brees actually has 11 rib fractures

Drew Brees was placed on injured reserve by the New Orleans Saints this week, and new information makes it very easy to see why he has to miss a few weeks.

Brees entered Week 10 with three rib fractures suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. Then Brees took this big hit from Kentavius Street in the second quarter of the Saints’ win over the 49ers and suffered two more rib fractures on his left side. He also had a collapsed lung.

ESPN’s Ed Werder, who shared the initial report about Brees’ five rib fractures, shared more information on Saturday about the quarterback’s status. Werder says doctors have discovered six more rib fractures, giving Brees a total of 11 he is recovering from.