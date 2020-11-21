Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” a spokesman for Donny Jr. said. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

More than 11.8 million Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, with nearly 254,000 people dying from the virus in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. 

