Donald Trump Jr tests positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s eldest son, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman told CNN.
“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” the spokesman said. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”
Bloomberg was first to report Trump Jr.’s positive result.
Two Republican senators, Rick Scott of Florida and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, have announced in the last few days that they tested positive and to this point 26 House members and 10 senators have so far tested positive or been presumed positive since the beginning of the pandemic.