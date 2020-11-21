Dixie D’Amelio Apologizes for Dancing to the N-Word in TikTok Video

Dixie D’Amelio is apologizing for one of her videos.

The social media sensation is under fire for posting an insensitive video on TikTok on Thursday, Nov. 19.

For some backstory: Dixie ran to her younger sister, Charli D’Amelio‘s defense after she received backlash for her behavior in a recent YouTube video. Controversial social media star Trisha Paytas joined the online discourse and called out the siblings for their YouTube upload.

However, Dixie decided to respond to Trisha’s criticism directly. The 19-year-old star posted a TikTok video of herself dancing to a resurfaced audio clip of Trisah rapping the N-word in a cover of NWA’s “F–k The Police.”

According to Insider, Dixie captioned her post, “I couldn’t find the sound for this dance so I chose a random one. Hope that’s okay!! Anyways let’s get back to the RENEGADE!!”

In the comment section, she explained that she was trying to prove a point but didn’t want to “promote a racist sound,” per the outlet. “I made my point,” she wrote. “It’s done. It’s over. And Charli is a queen. Goodnight.”

Trisha caught wind of Dixie’s video and chimed in on Twitter. “[email protected] I said this 10 years ago and have since apologized numerous times,” Trisha wrote on Friday, Nov. 20. “u danced and smiled to it YESTERDAY! where’s ur apology ?? Not cool in 2020 girl.”