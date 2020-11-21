Deets about Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar’s next film

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar have teamed up for the first time for Yash Raj Film’s comedy. The film went on floors just a couple of days back and there were reports that it is being shot at the YRF studios but we’ve got some fresh details about the same. According to a leading daily, the film is not being shot at YRF studios as it is booked for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan which also went on floors two days back.

Vicky and Manushi are apparently shooting at some other studio in the city, the report further stated that the duo is shooting for an 18-day schedule currently. A source further told the leading daily, “Contrary to speculations, it is not being filmed at YRF as that studio is blocked for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.” Talking about Vicky and Manushi’s film, the source added, “It’s a film that speaks about equality and celebrates the unity in diversity in Indian cultures. It’s a frothy entertainer, with lots of laughs and a social message.” We are excited for this one, what about you?