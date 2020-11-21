Dave Grohl on His Drum Battle Against 10-Year-Old Nandi Bushell: I ‘Concede Defeat’

Instagram

During a new interview with Stephen Colbert, the former Nirvana drummer gushes over Nandi who ‘is like kicking my butt at the drums’ with her response for their friendly online drum battle.

Dave Grohl has spoken up about his drum battle with Nandi Bushell. Over two months after he got beaten in a drum challenge given by the 10-year-old, the former Nirvana drummer once again “conceded defeat” in a new interview.

The 51-year-old weighed on the matter while making an appearance in the Thursday, November 19 episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“. He told host Stephen Colbert, “Sometimes you just have to concede defeat.”

“There’s nothin’ I could do. It was like being called out by the school bully, like, ‘I’ll see you on the playground after school!’ ” the Foo Fighters founder went on to claim. “So every time she would send me one of these videos…I just thought, like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna get my a** kicked again.’ It just happened over and over and over again.”

Prior to that, Dave explained how he started the drum battle with the young girl. “About a year ago, Nirvana’s producer Butch Vig sent me a link to her Instagram, where she was playing a Nirvana song, she was playing our song ‘In Bloom’,” he recalled. “I mean, she’s 10 years old. She’s this big, she’s tiny, and she’s just beating the crap out of her drum set.”

“And then about two months ago, someone sends me another link and says, ‘Hey this kid’s challenging you to a drum battle.’ And I thought, ‘Oh isn’t that cute?’ ” he further described. “So I thought, ‘OK, I’ll play something simple and send it to her.’ One day later, she comes back with her response, and she just wipes the floor with me. She’s kicking my a**! This kid is like kicking my butt at the drums.”

Back in September, Dave played along with Foo Fighters’ song “Everlong” after getting challenged by Nandi. He, however, admitted that Nandi’s rendition of the track was better than his. He finally came up with a new challenge with his former supergroup Them Crooked Vultures‘ song “Dead End Friends”.

Elsewhere in the interview with Stephen, Dave also talked about his tour in a celebration of his band’s 25th anniversary which was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We’d been planning for this year, uh, years ago,” the rocker first spilled. “No, we sorta thought, ‘Well OK, it’s our 25th anniversary. We’re gonna make our tenth record.”





“We have this world domination scheme to circle the planet a few times and, you know, celebrate with the world.’ And we had finished making a record, and we had T-shirts printed and pressed and ready to go, and the trucks were filled with equipment, and everything just stopped,” he went on to divulge. “And so we kinda had to shelve everything.”