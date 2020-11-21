Crypto will be useful but Bitcoin is hard to understand, says SoftBank CEO By Cointelegraph

Crypto will be useful but Bitcoin is hard to understand, says SoftBank CEO
While the ongoing cryptocurrency bull run is boosting crypto adoption, some billionaire investors still find (BTC) to be something of a distraction.
Masayoshi Son, a billionaire technology entrepreneur and CEO of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, claimed that he “doesn’t understand” Bitcoin amid the cryptocurrency breaking its three-year highs.
