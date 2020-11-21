ClosedLoop.ai, which is developing AI-based tools to help hospitals predict factors like patient readmission and appointment cancellations, raises $11M Series A (Christine Hall/Crunchbase News)

Christine Hall / Crunchbase News:

ClosedLoop.ai, which is developing AI-based tools to help hospitals predict factors like patient readmission and appointment cancellations, raises $11M Series A  —  Even before a patient walks into the doctor’s office, ClosedLoop.ai aims to predict whether that patient may be admitted …

