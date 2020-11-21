Clippers shocked by Harrell signing with Lakers?

Montrezl Harrell’s decision to move from the Los Angeles Clippers to the rival Lakers was one of the most talked-about deals of free agency’s opening. It sounds like it came as a shock to Clipper players, too.

According to Farbod Esnaashari of SINow, Clippers players are “legitimately shocked” that Harrell signed with the Lakers, adding that “they didn’t expect this.”

Harrell, the league’s Sixth Man of the Year, was a key part of the Clippers and seemingly popular with teammates. It may not be so much the fact that he left as it is which team he left for. The Lakers, after all, are the team the Clippers are trying to overtake.

The Clippers may not have seen Harrell’s move coming. The player himself, though, seemed to know something big was about to happen.