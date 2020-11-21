Clemson-FSU postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

Unfortunately for Clemson fans, Trevor Lawrence’s return to the football field has been delayed.

The projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will have to wait another week to return. Clemson’s matchup against Florida State has been postponed after the teams’ medical staffs couldn’t agree to continue with the game, the ACC announced Saturday.

“The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game. Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report,” the conference said in a statement.

Concerns arose after a Clemson offensive lineman reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.