Cincy nearly blew game with bad snap in final seconds

Cincinnati improved to 8-0 on the season with a 36-33 win over UCF on Saturday, but the end of the game got very interesting.

The Knights were down 36-25 in the fourth quarter but drove for a touchdown and made the two-point conversion to make it a field goal game with 4:27 left. That gave the ball back to the Bearcats, who were looking to run out the remaining time on the clock.

Cincinnati kept running the ball and running down the clock. The Bearcats eventually had a 1st-and-goal at the 5 with 1:34 left, and they ended up with a 3rd-and-goal at the 1 with 38 seconds left. They got stuffed again and then faced a 4th-and-goal.

There was a few seconds of differential between the play and game clock, so Cincinnati took a snap on fourth down and looked to run out the final seconds. But the Bearcats had a big problem — the snap was inaccurate.