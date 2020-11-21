Celebrate Brie Bella’s Birthday By Looking at Her Sweetest Family Pics

Related: Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Welcome Baby No. 2

Happy birthday, Brie Bella!

As E! readers surely know, today (Nov. 21) marks the Total Bellas star’s 37th birthday, which she shares with twin Nikki Bella. While 2020 has been an unconventional year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this has been quite a year for Brie.

Not only did she welcome her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), but she also made an unexpected move to Napa Valley. Although the E! personality has plenty to be grateful for, we’re certain the highlight of her year was expanding her family by giving birth to baby Buddy.

“It’s a BOY!!!” Brie captioned her Instagram post following the birth. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

As they explained on Total Bellas, Brie and Bryan waited until Buddy’s birth to learn his sex. Buddy’s arrival came one day after Nikki welcomed son Matteo Chigvintsev with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

The twins announced their joint pregnancies back in January.