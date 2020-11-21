Cardi B’s Instagram Photoshoot Was Interrupted By Kulture

“I can’t even be sexy in peace.”
If you follow Cardi B on social media, then you probably know she’s a big fan of the sexy ‘gram.
Well, today we got a hilariously honest look at the BTS of these posts — featuring a cameo from her daughter, Kulture.
The video starts with…a close up.
Well, at least until we hear a small voice say, “Mommy” off-camera.
“Yes,” Cardi replies, quickly turning off the camera after Kulture makes a cameo.
In the words of Cardi’s caption: “I can’t even be sexy In peace.”
Well, if Cardi’s Instagram story is anything to go by, she at least got one cute video that day!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!