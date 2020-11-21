Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



.com – was trading at $0.131599 by 18:31 (23:31 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 10.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 21.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $4.057057B, or 0.75% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.116413 to $0.131635 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 25.49%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.371771B or 0.70% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.0986 to $0.1316 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 90.25% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,674.2 on the .com Index, down 0.01% on the day.

was trading at $540.64 on the .com Index, a gain of 5.67%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $345.325985B or 64.15% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $61.320467B or 11.39% of the total cryptocurrency market value.