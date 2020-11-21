BTC, ETH, XRP, LINK, LTC, BCH, DOT, BNB, ADA, BSV By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 11/20: BTC, ETH, XRP, LINK, LTC, BCH, DOT, BNB, ADA, BSV
Bitcoin’s (BTC) current rally has largely been led by investments from institutional investors and publicly listed companies. Data from Bitcointreasuries shows that companies hold about 4.54% of the current supply.
A survey of 700 high-net-worth individuals chosen from across the globe shows that about 73% of respondents either own or want to own cryptocurrencies before the end of 2022. The proposed influx of money from large investors could boost demand and drive crypto prices higher.
