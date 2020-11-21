BTC, ETH, XRP, LINK, LTC, BCH, DOT, BNB, ADA, BSV By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Price analysis 11/20: BTC, ETH, XRP, LINK, LTC, BCH, DOT, BNB, ADA, BSV

Bitcoin’s (BTC) current rally has largely been led by investments from institutional investors and publicly listed companies. Data from Bitcointreasuries shows that companies hold about 4.54% of the current supply.

A survey of 700 high-net-worth individuals chosen from across the globe shows that about 73% of respondents either own or want to own cryptocurrencies before the end of 2022. The proposed influx of money from large investors could boost demand and drive crypto prices higher.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360