Boosie Asks His Fans For Money – To SAVE HIS LEG From Amputation!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Boosie Badazz updated his fans on his condition after undergoing two surgical procedures to save his leg. And it’s not looking too good, has learned.

The 38-year-old rapper hopes his social media followers will help him raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, to find a “specialist” who can help save his leg from amputation.

Boosie, who is a type 1 diabetic, was shot in the leg  in a Dallas parking lot on Nov. 14. Speculation is that the same shooters who killed MO3, shot Boosie.

