Boosie Asks His Fans For Money – To SAVE HIS LEG From Amputation!

Boosie Badazz updated his fans on his condition after undergoing two surgical procedures to save his leg. And it’s not looking too good, has learned.

The 38-year-old rapper hopes his social media followers will help him raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, to find a “specialist” who can help save his leg from amputation.

Boosie, who is a type 1 diabetic, was shot in the leg in a Dallas parking lot on Nov. 14. Speculation is that the same shooters who killed MO3, shot Boosie.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Boosie, real name Torrence Hatch Jr., told his followers he is “not doing that good,” and he doesn’t have much time to find a specialist before he loses that leg.

Boosie said he needs a ton of money from his fans to pay for a “Specialist doctor” who works on “fixing body parts.”

TMZ reported that bullet fragments were removed from his leg wound and surgeons added screws to stabilize the bones while the leg heals.

Type I diabetics are notoriously slow to heal, particularly after suffering a traumatic injury.