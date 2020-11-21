Bobby Brown Breaks Silence Following Son’s Death

Bobby Brown has broken his silence following the death of his son, Bobby Brown Jr.

“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time,” Brown said in a press statement. “Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

Bobby Brown Jr. died Wednesday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.” He was 28 years old at the time of his passing.

“Bobby Brown Jr. was not feeling well a couple days before his death, with flu-like symptoms,” said Christopher Brown, Esq., counsel to Bobby Brown, in a statement to Page Six. “This is a tragic loss and we will be letting the authorities conduct their investigation of his death.”

According to CNN, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a medical emergency call on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m., spokesman Jeff Lee confirmed to CNN. Bobby Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities suspect no foul play.