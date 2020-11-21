BlackRock CIO says ‘Bitcoin will take the place of gold to a large extent’ By Cointelegraph

A senior executive at BlockRock, the world’s largest asset manager, admits that (BTC) has become a permanent fixture in the global financial system, offering yet another tangible sign that the narrative surrounding digital currency has changed.

Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO of Fixed Income, told on Friday that, “Bitcoin is here to stay.”

Bitcoin priced in gold via buybitcoinworldwide.com