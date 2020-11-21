Best Black Friday Fitness Deals 2020: Bowflex, NordicTrack, Nautilus

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday deals to buy the fitness equipment for your home gym, the bargains have officially begun. Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are all offering Black Friday 2020 prices. We expect Amazon will present its own Black Friday fitness deals when the current Holiday Dash Deals promotion ends November 19. Right now, the retailers are rolling out deals one week at a time in batches, but the number of deals will grow as time progresses. We’ve captured the best of the best Black Friday fitness deals available today on this page.

Best Black Friday fitness deals

How to choose fitness equipment during Black Friday

When you shop the best Black Friday fitness deals, it’s helpful to have a plan and stick to it so you’ll get the best equipment for your needs, your ability, and your budget. Whether you are want to buy one of the best treadmills, best elliptical machines, or best exercise bikes, you need to be sure the equipment fits in your home. Manufacturers sell exercise equipment at multiple fitness and price levels. If you’re just starting to get in shape, you would be better off spending just a few hundred dollars on an exercise machine rather than jumping for one of the multi-thousand-dollar models that have all the digital bells and whistles demanded by elite athletes. Especially with the current emphasis on home gyms, if you find you really love working out with an entry-level treadmill, for example, you should be able to find a buyer for the first machine and invest more money for more advanced equipment such as the NordicTrack X32i Treadmill.

NordicTrack’s RW900 Rowing Machine is another superior example of fitness equipment that gives a full-body workout and comes with a one-year subscription to the iFit-connected workouts and personal coaching. An excellent smart bike, Bowflex’s new C6 offers a Peloton-like biking experience for half the price.

If you’re looking to buy some more affordable equipment, you’ll want to look at Black Friday dumbbell deals, sales on pull-up bars, and discounts on yoga mats. You can also just get a really good set of resistance bands to use for arm workouts, shoulder workouts, and more.

Where to find the best fitness sales

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon’s first fitness deals are for fitness equipment from Bowflex, Sunny Health, Xterra, MaxKare, Schwinn, Ancheer, and Proform.

Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has Black Friday exercise bikes and machines from NordicTrack, Nautilus, Proform, and Schwinn. Best Buy also has an attractive deal on the Hyperice HyperVolt vibration massage gun.

Walmart Black Friday: Walmart currently has sales on lower-cost exercise equipment and fitness devices, but we can expect more enticing deals on more advanced fitness and workout gear as we get closer to Black Friday.

