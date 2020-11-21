Bengals place Joe Mixon on IR with foot injury

Joe Mixon‘s recovery from a foot injury has not gone as expected. And the process hit another snag Saturday.

The Bengals placed their standout running back on IR, sidelining him for at least the next three games. The earliest Mixon can now return is Week 14. He has not played since Week 6.

This has marked by far the longest absence of the former Round 2 pick’s career. He entered the season having missed four combined games in three years. Mixon, however, did well to secure an extension — a four-year, $48M pact — from the Bengals before encountering an injury-marred fourth season.

Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine stand to continue to serve as Cincinnati’s primary backfield presences in Mixon’s absence. The Bengals have given Bernard, a 2013 second-round pick, two extensions. The second of which, in 2019, was an agreement to serve as Mixon’s backup. Both Mixon and Bernard are averaging 3.6 yards per carry behind an embattled Bengals offensive line. Mixon surpassed 1,100 rushing yards in 2018 and ’19, despite substandard Cincy O-lines.

The Bengals promoted guard Quinton Spain and cornerback Jalen Davis from their practice squad.