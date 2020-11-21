Bama’s steady rush attack, ferocious defense stifle UK

Alabama Athletics

Photo: Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 1/1 Alabama football team rolled to a 63-3 win over Kentucky Saturday in a record-breaking day at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide matched its highest point total of the season, after winning at Ole Miss, 63-48. It was also the Tide’s largest scoring differential of the season at 60. With the victory, the Alabama goes to 7-0 on the season, while the Wildcats drop to 3-5.

DeVonta Smith broke the Southeastern Conference and school record for career receiving touchdowns early in the second quarter when he caught a 10-yard dart in the back of the endzone from Mac Jones, giving him 32 scoring catches. He added to that tally late in the third quarter when he hauled in an 18-yard pass from Bryce Young to better the record to 33. Smith finished the night with 144 yards to go with his two scores, marking his fourth game with 100-plus receiving yards.

Jones finished the game with 230 passing yards on 16-of-24 passes, with two passing touchdowns and an interception. Jase McClellan led all rushers with 99 yards. He was one of four Crimson Tide backs to score a rushing touchdown on the day, including Najee Harris with two and Brian Robinson Jr. and Roydell Williams with one a piece. It marked the fifth time this season that Harris has come away with two or more rushing touchdowns in a game.

Christian Harris led an Alabama defense that limited Kentucky to a single field goal with 11 tackles, including eight solo stops and a sack. Jordan Battle snagged his first interception of the season and second of his career, returning it 45 yards for a pick six. The Tide defense has now held opposing teams without a touchdown for the last quarters of play going back to the third quarter of the Tennessee game, and scoreless overall for eight of the last quarters.

How It Happened

First Quarter

10:07 – UA | Harris carried it across the goal line for the Crimson Tide’s first score of the day, a one-yard rush. The scoring play capped a six-play sequence that covered 55 yards.

05:19 – UK | Kentucky got on the board with a 33-yard field goal from Matt Ruffolo.

Second Quarter

10:12 – UA | Jones DeVonta Smith in the back of the end zone on a dart from 10 yards out. The touchdown reception was the 32nd of Smith’s career to make him the Alabama and SEC career receiving touchdowns leader.

04:02 – UA | Harris broke free for a 42-yarder, his second rushing touchdown of the day.

00:46 – UA | John Metchie III found himself open for an 18-yard catch-and-run to add to the Crimson Tide lead heading to the halftime break.

Third Quarter

10:14 – UA | Battle stepped up and picked off a Kentucky pass, returning the miscue 45 yards for an Alabama score.

06:43 – UA | Robinson Jr. found the end zone from one yard out for the Tide’s third rushing touchdown of the day.

01:42 – UA | Young notched his first career passing touchdown, finding Smith for an 18-yard touchdown reception.

Fourth Quarter

09:15 – UA | Roydell Williams recorded his first career score, carrying across the goal line from two-yards out.

01:35- UA | McClellan races into the endzone for a 19-yard touchdown, the first of his career to result in the final score.

Up Next

Alabama welcomes Auburn to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Nov. 28 for the 85th installment of the Iron Bowl matchup. The Crimson Tide and Tigers are set for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff with the game airing on CBS. The Tide holds a 46-37-1 all-time advantage in the series and is currently riding a four-game winning streak over the Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium.