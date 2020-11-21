Artem Chigvintsev’s Birthday Post to Nikki Bella Will Melt Your Heart

Nikki’s birthday isn’t the only thing the couple has celebrated in recent weeks. The new mom revealed she and Artem bought a new house in Napa Valley on the latest episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

“It’s been my biggest online purchase yet,” she explained of her new home. “That’s what COVID did to me. My sister and I were so sick of being super pregnant in the desert. Like, when I went into labor it was 118 degrees.”

Nikki admitted that Artem wasn’t totally on board with the decision considering they invested so much into their current house. “I haven’t even lived there for a year and it took me two years to build it,” she shared, noting that Artem “was not happy in the beginning.”

“And now he’s become happy about it,” she continued. “But I wonder how he truly feels deep down inside!”

The couple has yet to make the big move, and are waiting for Artem to finish DWTS.

Making their relocation more exciting? They won’t be living out there alone. Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan revealed they are also headed to Napa Valley with their children, Birdie Joe, 3, and Buddy Dessert, 3 months.