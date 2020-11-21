Arians not surprised Saints chose to start Taysom Hill

Unfortunately, Jameis Winston won’t have his Teddy Bridgewater moment for the New Orleans Saints this season. With Drew Brees sidelined due to a collapsed lung and fractured ribs, Sean Payton has opted to start Taysom Hill this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
When asked about Payton’s decision to start Hill over Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed that he wasn’t surprised. Arians didn’t trash Winston, but he did acknowledge that Hill has more talent than many think.
Some believed that New Orleans would’ve opted to start Winston, who filled in for Brees last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. The 26-year-old completed 6-of-10 passes for 63 yards and led the Saints on a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to help them win the game.
With Brees aging and the quarterback position being uncertain past Brees, it’s not hard to see why the Saints are starting Hill on Sunday. They need to figure out if Hill can be their next starter. If not, they’ll have to look elsewhere, hence why Winston might have been brought in.
Hill hasn’t started a game at quarterback for the Saints since 2018. He has attempted 18 passes in his NFL career, completing 10 for 205 yards and no touchdowns against one interception.
