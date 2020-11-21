Apple Watch Series 6 is up to $120 off, 21-inch iMac discounted, iPhone SE $50, more

Today’s best deals include $120 off Apple Watch Series 6, while 21-inch iMac is $100 off, and iPhone SE is $50 with pre-paid service. Head below for all of the top deals in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 hits all-time low

Amazon is taking $120 off select Apple Watch Series 6 models. The 44mm Cellular model is currently down to $629 from the usual $749 price tag. Browse through all of the models on sale to see various colors and sizes discounted.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. There’s also the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Apple’s upgraded 21-inch iMac drops $100

B,amp;H offers the latest Apple 21.5-inch iMac 2.3GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,200. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen to date.

Apple’s latest 21-inch iMac offers a more affordable desktop experience for students or users working on light content creation, emailing, and web browsing. Notable specs here include a 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB worth of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. There’s both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A connectivity on the back, along with 802.11ac support, Bluetooth, and more.

iPhone SE is one of the best budget devices

Cricket Wireless offers Apple’s iPhone SE 64GB for $50. Simply switch from a competing service to Cricket. No longterm plans are required. That’s down from the regular $399 price tag and $120 less than our previous pre-paid plan mention.

Headlining is a 4.7-inch Retina display that’s wrapped with slim bezels alongside Touch ID support across the bottom. The backside reverts to a glossy coating that pairs with a new water-resistant design for the first time on Apple’s smaller handset. Inside, you’ll find a battery that supports up to 40 hours of use depending on your usage, but most will find around 14 hours. A 12MP wide-angle camera features ƒ/1.8 aperture and digital zoom up to 5x.

Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip drops to $76

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip for $76. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is good for a $13 price cut, marks the lowest we’ve seen since May, and is the second-best price to date. With a weatherproof design, this outdoor light strip brings the Philips Hue experience to the patio, garden, or elsewhere on your property. It ties in with the rest of your Hue accessories for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control, can cast off multicolor lighting, and measures seven feet in length.

Sonos refurbished sale from $99

Sonos is launching a new certified refurbished sale today on its selection of smart speakers and home theater accessories starting at $99. Our top pick is on the Sonos Beam AirPlay 2 Soundbar at $319. Typically fetching $399, today’s offer is $80 under Amazon’s going rate, the first time we’ve seen Sonos offer a refurbished option, and the second-best price of 2020. Sonos Beam delivers a compact way to upgrade your TV’s built-in speakers without sacrificing on features. It packs AirPlay 2 functionality alongside built-in Alexa and integration with the rest of the Sonos lineup.

Best trade-in deals

also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on with the Xbox Series X: First Impressions [Video]

AndaSeat Fnatic Edition Review: Stands out with build quality and color [Video]

Nuraphone Gaming Mic Kit Review: Personalized audio for the battlefield [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: