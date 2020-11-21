Apple iPhone 11, Galaxy A21s and 8 other ‘top-selling’ smartphones in the world

Research firm Canalys recently announced its smartphone market report for the third quarter (July-August-September) of the year 2020. As per the report, worldwide smartphone shipments touched 348 million units in Q3-2020, a 1% year-on-year decline. “Samsung regained the lead, up 2% to 80.2 million units. Huawei slipped into second place with a 23% fall to 51.7 million units. Xiaomi took third place for the first time, reaching 47.1 million units with 45% growth. Apple, which had no flagship iPhone launch in September, shipped 43.2 million, down 1%, while Vivo completed the top five, shipping 31.8 million units,” says the Canalys report. The report also names the world’s top 10 shipping smartphones during the quarter. The list has phones from Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi. Wonder who tops the list, and the following nine smartphones? Read on to find out …