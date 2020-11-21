Another 2 646 Covid-19 cases confirmed, amid calls for continued vigilance

Another 2 646 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed amid continued calls for vigilance regarding the spread of the virus.

The Eastern Cape has more than 10 000 active cases.

Another 2 646 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed amid continued calls for vigilance regarding the spread of the virus until a vaccine is introduced.

Eighty-six more deaths were reported, with 22 occurring in the past 48 hours.

The Department of Health’s daily bulletin on the pandemic stated the recovery rate was 92.5%.

However, concerns have been mounting for the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Free State, where the number of active cases has increased.

The Eastern Cape has 10 412 active cases, the Free State 7 712 and Western Cape 6 826.

KwaZulu-Natal has 6 021, the Northern Cape 3 353, North West 1 168 and Gauteng 427. Mpumalanga has 473 and Limpopo 389.

The cumulative number of cases is 765 409.