Anker’s eufyCam 2 Pro Camera With HomeKit Secure Video Now Available From Apple

Apple retail locations and Apple’s online store now offer Anker’s eufyCam 2 Pro, a home security camera that supports Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video feature.



Priced at $349.95, the eufyCam 2 Pro features a 2K resolution and a 140 degree field of view for sharp wide-angle video. The setup comes with a home base required for operation along with two cameras to use in the home.

With ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌, video footage is encrypted and stored in iCloud rather than on servers handled by Anker. Footage can be viewed in the Home app, and all motion and people detection is done on-device for privacy purposes.

Using ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ requires an upgraded ‌iCloud‌ storage plan. Apple’s 200GB plan supports one ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ camera, while the 1TB plan supports up to five cameras.

eufyCam 2 Pro offers customizable notifications, two-way audio support, and night vision in infrared and color. There’s a built-in battery that is designed to last for up to 12 months before it needs to be recharged.

In addition to being available from Apple, the eufyCam 2 Pro can also be purchased from Amazon at the same price point, plus Amazon has add-on cameras for $150 each.