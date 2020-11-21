Amy Adams Reveals the Cult Classic Film She Constantly Quotes

Amy Adams may have a new, Oscar-buzzy movie out, but that doesn’t mean she has forgotten her first. The six-time Academy Award nominee sat down with E! News to discuss Hillbilly Elegy, her upcoming film with Glenn Close from director Ron Howard, but couldn’t help but gush over the cult classic Drop Dead Gorgeous.

The 1999 mockumentary is about the Mount Rose beauty pageant and the subsequent bizarre tragedies that ensue. In addition to then Hollywood newcomer Amy, the film stars Kirsten Dunst, Kirstie Alley, Brittany Murphy, Allison Janney, and Denise Richards.

When asked about Drop Dead Gorgeous‘ cult status among fans, Amy said that while she was surprised by the continued popularity of the movie more than 20 years since its release, she knows the movie is special.

“I am constantly quoting the film so it doesn’t surprise me,” Amy explained, adding that whenever she’s dressed up she quotes the film’s iconic line, “lights, camera, action and me without a stitch of makeup.”

Amy added that she also loves the line, “She’s skinny, not deaf!” It was uttered by Denise’s character Becky Ann Leeman.

“It was before its time,” she shared of the controversial comedy, “but I love it and I’m so proud that was my first film.”