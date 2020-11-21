Alex Trebek Was Cremated and Ashes Sent Home to His Wife

Alex Trebek has returned home.

The longtime Jeopardy! host died at age 80 on Nov. 8 after battling pancreatic cancer. On Friday, Nov. 20, The Blast published a copy of his death certificate, which states he died at home and was later cremated. It lists his final resting place as Studio City, California, where he lived with his wife of 30 years, Jean Trebek.

“My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity,” Jean, who shares a son and daughter with Alex, wrote on Instagram on Nov. 11. “Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much. Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek.”

Jeopardy! producers announced Alex’s death in a statement on social media and said at the time that his family had not announced plans for a service, but that gifts in his memory can go to the humanitarian organization World Vision.