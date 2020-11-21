AFL boss Gillon McLachlan reveals full financial toll of COVID-19 stoppage in 2020 season

The AFL has avoided a catastrophic financial result after the mid-season stoppage, with CEO Gillon McLachlan revealing the full fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league initially feared that it could lose up to $1 billion when the season was put on hold indefinitely after Round 1 in March, but has emerged with losses of less than $100 million according to the league boss.

After being able to complete the modified 17-game season as well as a full finals series, with fans in many venues in Queensland, the AFL was able to avoid the full brunt of the financial blow brought about by the coronavirus.

“I think the industry’s done an amazing job and I want to thank everyone who made a commitment to get us there,” McLachlan said.

The AFL was able to have a crowd of 30,000 on hand to witness the Grand Final at the Gabba in October (via Getty Images)

“Staff, players, supporters, members keeping their memberships in, corporates, sponsors, broadcasters, everyone did their bit.

“The industry revenue was down substantially, but through the hard work of all those groups I mentioned we’re going to come out (with) aggregate industry losses that’ll be under $100 million.

“That is certainly a long way from where we thought, and that’s across all clubs and the league.”

After enduring a tough 2020 season, the AFL is expected to return to its normal 22-game schedule for the 2021 season.