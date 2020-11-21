Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Instagram

Joining forces with Project Angel Food, the Queen frontman has filmed a new PSA to give the charity a boosta, and will also appear in a virtual event for the company.

–

Queen frontman Adam Lambert has joined forces with bosses at Project Angel Food to help families in need over America’s Thanksgiving holiday.

The “If I Had You” singer and his Feel Something Foundation have teamed with the organisation, which delivers meals to the sick and homebound. Volunteers also provide medically-tailored meals to those living with illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

“A few years ago, I performed a tribute to George Michael at Project Angel Food’s Angel Awards,” Lambert said in a press release. “So they have been on my radar for a while.”

<br />

“When I heard all that Project Angel Food was doing during the COVID pandemic for people with life-threatening illnesses, more specifically for our trans brothers and sisters, LGBTQ+ seniors, people living with HIV/AIDS, and LGBTQ+ people of color; I wanted the Feel Something Foundation to get involved.”

<br />

Lambert will hand deliver Thanksgiving meals, appear in a virtual event for the company, and he has also filmed a new public service announcement to give the charity a boost.

That aside, it seemed like Lambert had found a new love after alleged split from Javi Costa Polo. The singer caught on camera enjoying a PDA-filled date at a beach in Tulum, Mexico with a mystery guy. The 38-year-old singer locking lips with the seemingly new man in his life. The duo were also seen comfortable with each other during the Tuesday, November 17 outing. They were seen wrapping arms around each other.