A year in, Stadia's free-to-play and added phone support are great, but it needs a successful Cyberpunk 2077 launch to be seen as a true console alternative (Nick Statt/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
11


Nick Statt / The Verge:

A year in, Stadia’s free-to-play and added phone support are great, but it needs a successful Cyberpunk 2077 launch to be seen as a true console alternative  —  Firing up a big-budget modern video game inside a Chrome browser window for the first time feels like you’re tapping into some arcane magic …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR