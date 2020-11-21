A year in, Stadia's free-to-play and added phone support are great, but it needs a successful Cyberpunk 2077 launch to be seen as a true console alternative (Nick Statt/The Verge)

Nick Statt / The Verge:
A year in, Stadia’s free-to-play and added phone support are great, but it needs a successful Cyberpunk 2077 launch to be seen as a true console alternative — Firing up a big-budget modern video game inside a Chrome browser window for the first time feels like you’re tapping into some arcane magic …
