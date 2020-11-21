A Chinese drugmaker reports progress on a vaccine candidate.

As China rushes to keep up with the global race to find a coronavirus vaccine, a state-owned drugmaker is reporting promising results for a candidate after administering doses to nearly a million people in the country.

For the past few months, the company, Sinopharm, has been inoculating people — including its employees and their families — outside of the traditional testing process as part of an emergency-use policy, even though its two vaccine candidates have not been formally proved safe or effective.

China’s push to be the first country to bring a vaccine to market before the completion of late-stage trials has prompted scientists to warn that the government is gambling with the health of its people.

Sinopharm’s chairman, Liu Jingzhen, told the local news media on Tuesday that only a few people had reported mild symptoms from one of its vaccines, and that no one had suffered serious adverse reactions. “Our progress so far, from research and development to clinical trials and production and emergency use, is leading the world in all aspects,” he said without offering evidence.