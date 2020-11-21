4 reasons why Bitcoin price is on the verge of a new all-time high By Cointelegraph

4 reasons why Bitcoin price is on the verge of a new all-time high
Earlier today the price of (BTC) hit $18,815 on Binance for the first time in nearly three years. Following the breakout, BTC is on track to see a new all-time high in the near term for four significant reasons.
The factors that make a new record high likely are growing institutional demand, reduced selling pressure, a spot-driven market rally, and the significance of the $18,500 resistance breach.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.