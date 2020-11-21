25 storylines to watch heading into the college hoops season

The last time we were watching college basketball, we saw players being taken off the court during conference championship week and the NCAA tournament canceled. The Big East played a tournament game with no fans … which most people found so strange … and then their game was shut down at halftime.

College basketball wasn’t the only sport that was shut down that week in March but it was one that didn’t come back. Until now.

College hoops is set to start up during the Thanksgiving holiday but it is doing so with a lot of unknowns. It was only recently that schools released their schedules and no one knows exactly how well this will go. Still, it will be great to see college basketball back in action in any capacity!

With any new season there are fresh storylines that will carry us through the year. This year, is certainly no exception.