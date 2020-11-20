XRP Climbs 10% In Rally By .com

XRP Climbs 10% In Rally



.com – was trading at $0.33519 by 19:29 (00:29 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 10.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 1.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $15.10343B, or 2.87% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $20.48129B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.32957 to $0.33569 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 26.2%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.37654B or 4.23% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2641 to $0.3357 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 89.81% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,749.4 on the .com Index, up 5.17% on the day.

was trading at $517.05 on the .com Index, a gain of 8.84%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $347.27591B or 65.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $58.70399B or 11.15% of the total cryptocurrency market value.