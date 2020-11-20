WTO trade index rebounds, but forecasts likely year-end slowdown By

© . World Trade Organization (WTO) logo in Geneva



BRUSSELS () – The World Trade Organization said on Friday global goods trade had rebounded sharply in the third quarter from COVID-19 lockdowns, but forecast a slowdown at the end of 2020.

The WTO said its goods trade barometer had surged to 100.7 points from a record low of 84.5 points in August.

“The latest reading indicates a strong rebound in trade in the third quarter as lockdowns were eased, but growth is likely to slow in the fourth quarter as pent-up demand is exhausted and inventory restocking is completed,” the WTO said.