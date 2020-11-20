Why Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Isn’t Spending Christmas With Kids

She then said “there was just so much going on” that she was never going to have “three happy dad situations.”

“And then it was stressing me out to, like, have one back by 4 o’clock, one back by 7 o’clock,” the MTV star said. “And even though the custody orders say the same thing, it was almost, like, OK that’s, like, a default. So, we tried to agree on, like, other things that would work and I just, like, couldn’t make it work to the point that everyone was, like, actually happy about it.”

Instead, Kailyn would rather save the family get-togethers for another time of year.

“I see my family, like, twice maybe three times a year,” she added. “And so, it just didn’t make sense for me to, like, do this. And then they have families. Like my family has their, you know, significant others’ families or whatever. So, to me, I’d rather just set up two times in the summertime or something else with my family and then go from there. Like, Christmas is just…I just can’t.”