Why Scott Disick Allegedly Messaged This Love Island Star

Naturally, Megan replied, “Hey you… what do you wanna know? x”

But things took a turn when Scott allegedly responded, “I was recently introduced to a beautiful man, named Eyal. when i went to see what he’s done on tv, I was astonished by your behavior. to find you mugging him off, and taking full advantage of his unbelievably beautiful sense of humor, and vulnerability. i’m extremely disturbed that anybody could be so disrespectful to somebody for no good reason. i would like to know if you’d be willing to write him an apology.”

He reportedly finished his message, “the fact that you told him he wasn’t funny—when in fact, you are not jim Carey is absurd.”

Understandably, Megan was taken aback by the interaction. She captioned the image, “Its not often I’m left speechless but… sorry!? What have I just read? Genuinely a little concerned about Scott tho.”