Who watches the watchmen? Crypto may not be as trustless as it seems By Cointelegraph

Who watches the watchmen? Crypto may not be as trustless as it seems



Blockchain technology is great because it cuts out the middleman, removes the need to trust third parties, and gives users full agency over their finances, or true ownership of their wealth. From (BTC) to decentralized finance, blockchain technology has been delivering on this promise for quite some time now — but just how trustless is crypto really?

Cryptocurrencies were created as a result of a lack of trust in the legacy financial system, but as crypto continues to evolve and change, more trust is required: in the developers, miners, exchange operators and other network participants. To some degree, crypto is changing the recipients of trust rather than eliminating the need for it.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph