Wests Tigers emerge as potential suitor for Broncos Joe Ofahengaue

The Wests Tigers have emerged as a potential suitor for unwanted Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue.

As first reported by The Mole, the Broncos are happy to release Ofahengaue from the final two years of his contract to sign with another club.

It’s understood the club hasn’t been happy with 25-year-old who endured a disappointing 2020 season, averaging just 91 run-metres from his 15 appearances for the Broncos this year. He was also suspended by the club for two games at the start of the season for a driving offence.

Ofahengaue last year made his debut for Queensland, featuring for the Maroons in two games.

The Dragons were considered an option for Ofahengaue but it now appears the Tigers are the frontrunners to lure the 113kg big man to New South Wales according to Brent Read of The Australian.

Ofahengaue and the Tigers held discussions this week about a potential move to Concord and it’s expected the club will eventually move on from disgruntled star Josh Aloiai.

Last week, Aloiai stunned the club when he requested a release from his $350,000 contract to make a move to Manly Sea Eagles next season.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Aloiai rejected the Tigers’ offer of a $450,000 per season, a two-year extension from 2022, and was seeking over $600,000 a season. He also reportedly texted Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe that he’ll “never wear the jersey again”.