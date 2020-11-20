Watch Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Interrupt Her Sexy Moment

Count on your kids to steal your thunder! And no one knows this better than Cardi B.

In a Friday, Nov. 20 Instagram video, the “W.A.P.” rapper attempted to do a sexy solo video shoot but was interrupted by the pitter patter of little Kulture‘s feet in the background.

In the video, Cardi can be seen posing for a few seconds before her eyes dart off screen when 2-year-old Kulture adorably says, “Mommy.” Suddenly, the little girl is in the shot before the 28-year-old is forced to stop recording.

Cardi shares the adorable toddler with her husband of three years, Migos’ Offset. The two stars met in 2017 and secretly married that same year. The announcement of the secret marriage surprised Bardi Gang, as many may recall, Offset “surprised” Cardi with a proposal at the Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in October.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!” she tweeted in June 2018. “Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.”