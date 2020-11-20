WATCH | Brackenfell: Police intervene as man is beaten after trying to address EFF’s Dlamini

A man was beaten in front of the EFF’s stage in Brackenfell after seemingly trying to address one of the party’s leaders mid-speech.

Police used stun grenades to disperse the crowds.

The man was taken into custody.

Stun grenades were used to intervene in Brackenfell after a man tried to address the EFF’s secretary-general Marshall Dlamini on stage, but was stopped and beaten by party supporters.

The striking visuals were broadcast live while Dlamini was giving a speech on a stage in Brackenfell.

During a point in his speech, Dlamini stopped, distracted by the presence of the man near to the stage.

“Who’s this one now. What is your problem? What is your f****** problem?” Dlamini said as the man moved closer to the stage, seemingly in an attempt to address Dlamini.

He was then beaten as protesters asked him what he was doing at the front of the stage, telling him to “move!”.

The man was moved behind the police barricade by authorities before being taken into police custody as stun grenades were fired and teargas released, dispersing the gathered EFF members.

He was wearing a “create not hate” slogan on his clothing.

Before the violent incident, Dlamini addressed his party’s supporters, rubbishing, “useless slogans” like the rainbow nation and #StrongerTogether urging black and white to cooperate and “build a beautiful nation”.

WATCH | Brackenfell mayhem: Police use force to disperse hundreds of EFF protesters

“Cooperation is a business of equals,” he told masses of supporters gathered in Frans Conradie Drive, near Brackenfell High School.

“There can’t be cooperation between the oppressor and the oppressed, the master and the slave. That is called collaboration, and the ANC collaborated with our enemies.

“We won’t cooperate with anyone until we get our land back, until all of us have houses and jobs, until all of us are in charge of this economy.”

The red berets descended on the Cape Town northern suburb following the violent confrontation last Monday, which saw its members attacked while on their way to protest alleged racism following a private matric party reportedly attended by only white Grade 12 pupils.

“Racists attacked the fighters and lied, saying they were defending the school. Defending the school from who? From peaceful protesters?” Dlamini asked.

“We know that is a lie. The reason they came here was to fight the EFF because they are protesting against processes in Parliament [regarding] expropriation of land without compensation.”

He said its members had come to Brackenfell to say: “This is our town, these are our streets, this is our province and no racist is going to tell us what to do.”

When faced with fire, they will respond in turn, Dlamini said.

“We are not the children of Nelson Mandela. We are running a revolution here. Ours is a generational mission, to pursue economic freedom in our lifetime, by any means necessary, and no one is going to stop us.”

He also threatened that Brackenfell High School had seven days to remove teachers and SGB members who attended the controversial party.

Dlamini called on police to find the man who last week took on one of their red berets during the violent confrontation.

But, before he could finish his thought, chaos erupted when the man attempted to address the secretary general.

Meanwhile, outside the school around 16:00, police were packing up security fencing, as action fizzled out as the school closed for the day.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to and add your voice to the conversation.