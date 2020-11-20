Washington State-Stanford game canceled due to COVID-19

Fans of the Washington State Cougars and Stanford Cardinal received some unfortunate news ahead of their weekends.

The Cougars have confirmed that Saturday’s game has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent quarantines affecting the program. Because the Pac-12 didn’t add bye weeks for the pandemic-altered season and Washington State and Stanford don’t share an open date through Dec. 12, this game has been declared a no contest. Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said in the prepared statement:

“Based on a number of factors, our team has fallen below the Pac-12’s minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes to play a game. “We are saddened for not only our student-athletes, coaches and staff, but those within the Stanford program, who have worked so hard preparing for this weekend. We have been in communication with the Pac-12 Conference and Stanford Director of Athletics Bernard Muir throughout the week, hoping to be able to play the game as scheduled. “We have built health and safety protocols in consultation with campus, Pac-12 Conference, NCAA, local, state and federal guidelines, and continue to follow them, ensuring that the safety of all Pac-12 student-athletes, coaches and staff continues to be our top priority.”

Cougars head coach Nick Rolovich added:

“I’m disappointed for our team and our players. They have battled through so much this year. We had a good week of practice and were excited to play this game. I recognize the pain they feel with this lost opportunity but this 2020 football team is a resilient group of young men.”

Washington State plays against the rival Washington Huskies next Friday (Nov. 27). That same day, Stanford will be at the California Golden Bears.