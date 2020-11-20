Vicky Kaushal flaunts his beast avatar as he works-out in a gym



Vicky Kaushal has made a place in the industry with his histrionics. Last night, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story to flaunt his beast avatar as he was working out hard in the gym. In the click we see Vicky Kaushal flaunting his toned arms and his fit physique with a mirror selfie. The actor who entered the industry as a lanky actor is now suddenly turning out to be a hunk and leaving his fans amazed. We wonder if this pumping-up is for a particular role or the actor just feels it’s time to put on the hulk-mode. Whatever the reason may be, we’re loving this new side of him.

Vicky Kaushal started shooting for his new film yesterday which is his first project with Yash Raj Films. He will be teamed with Manushi Chillar and fans are excited to watch this fresh pairing together on the big screen.

Vicky Kaushal meanwhile off-screen is constantly dodging the million-dollar question about his ‘close’ friendship with good friend Katrina Kaif.