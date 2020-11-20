Varun Dhawan Planning an event to launch the trailer of Coolie No 1



Varun Dhawan was always excited about the remake of Coolie No 1. The film which was helmed back then by his dad David Dhawan is now again directing the film replacing the hit Govinda-Karisma Kapoor pair with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Due to the pandemic, the film couldn’t have a theatrical release but will have a direct-to-digital release this December.



Now according to sources on an online portal, Varun Dhawan has some big plans to launch the trailer of the film. As per reports, the film’s trailer will be launched in a city in North India and will have a proper event. The makers want to treat the release of this film like any normal film and not like a digital-release. And hence they will have a trailer-launch which used to be an integral part of the movie-business in pre-COVID-19 days.



Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s film will release on Christmas week on Amazon Prime. The actors were recently seen sharing videos and posts together, where they were shooting for some promotional campaign for the film. Varun Dhawan has already started shooting for his next film titled Jug Jugg Jiyo which sees him with Kiara Advani and also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. Let’s see what excitement and entertainment the young Dhawan lad gets at the movies.