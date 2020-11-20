Under a Divisive Peace, Wartime Rifts Hobble Hope in Bosnia

TRNOPOLJE, Bosnia and Herzegovina — Heartened by a peace deal between Bosnia’s warring tribes brokered 25 years ago by the United States, Jusuf Arifagic, a Bosnian refugee sheltering in Norway, returned home to help rebuild his traumatized country. He took with him 100 Norwegian cows.

Mr. Arifagic took the cows to his home village — just down the road from the concentration camp where he and thousands of other local Muslims were herded in the summer of 1992 — and set up what became Bosnia’s biggest dairy farm.

The farm in Trnopolje now has 800 cows and 41 workers, a mix of Muslims, Orthodox Christian Serbs and other Christians. Mr. Arifagic, 59, said he did not know the precise number from each ethnic group because, “I don’t care.”

His refusal to put tribal identity at the center of his business, however, has put him sharply at odds with a system created by the 1995 peace settlement that revolves around ethnicity and loyalty to one ethnonationalist authority or another. It has also crippled one of the few success stories in a country blighted by what reports to the United Nations Security Council in April and May described as “chronic dysfunctionality” and “the pandemic called corruption.”